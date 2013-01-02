NEW YORK Jan 2 Most Americans believe in love
at first sight, have never read their partner's email and think
good sex is very important to a successful relationship, a poll
released on Wednesday showed.
They also cited a partner's TV choices as the most annoying
source of strife - more than household chores, bedside reading
or cleaning the bathroom.
"Fifty-six percent of Americans believe in love at first
sight, and the percentage is even higher for married people and
those in relationships," according to CBS.com, which conducted
the 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.
The survey of 1,100 adults about love, marriage and
relationships also revealed that only 17 percent have peeked
into their other-half's email, and just six percent do not think
a healthy sex life is essential for a lasting union.
Despite the old jokes, nearly three-quarters of Americans
have no problem getting along with their in-laws, but the number
dropped to 62 percent for couples living together. The majority
said they get along well with their significant other's family.
Just six percent said "they like me, but I don't like them."
When a married man fails to wear his wedding ring, nearly a
third of Americans perceived the move as a desire to appear
single, while 11 percent are less suspicious and think he just
forgot to put it on.
"Although wedding rings can be an important symbol of love
and fidelity, actions always speak louder," the Web site added.
When asked which marriage vow is the hardest to keep, 26
percent said "to be faithful," only slightly less than the 28
percent who named "for better or for worse."
And while proposing on bended knee may seem old fashioned to
some, 45 percent of Americans think asking a father for his
daughter's hand in marriage is a necessary courtesy, compared to
less than five percent who found it sexist and offensive.
Americans also showed conservative leanings in frowning on
open relationships, with nearly 50 percent considering them a
mistake and 25 percent a sin. Only seven percent thought such
relationships were a "godsend."
"It seems that some vestiges of America's puritanical
heritage remain with us," noted CBS.com.
The telephone poll was conducted from Nov. 16-19 and had a
margin of error of plus or minus three percent.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Chris Michaud and
David Brunnstrom)