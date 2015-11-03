NEW YORK Nov 3 Private equity firm Lovell
Minnick Partners said it raised $750 million for its fourth
institutional buyout fund, which is focused on middle-market
financial services companies.
Fundraising for the Lovell Minnick Equity Partners IV fund
closed above its initial target of $550 million.
Jeffrey Lovell, chairman of Lovell Minnick, said that new
regulations have created opportunities for smaller, mid-sized
businesses to grow quickly.
"Many of the largest institutions are handcuffed, creating
opportunities for the smaller, more nimble companies," Lovell
said. "(It's) an area where we see continued opportunity on a
forward basis."
Lovell Minnick, which has offices in Los Angeles and
Philadelphia, plans to make equity commitments of between $20
million and $100 million in companies pursuing growth
investments, management buyouts and succession and ownership
transitions.
The new fund has invested in J.S. Held, an insurance carrier
consultant, LSQ Funding, a provider of working capital
solutions, and Worldwide Facilities, a wholesale insurance
brokerage company.
Its investors include endowments, insurance companies, and
pension funds. It also received commitments from limited
partners who invested in prior funds, including Goldman Sachs
Asset Management, RCP Advisors and Twin Bridge Capital Partners.
Lovell Minnick's prior fund, Lovell Minnick Equity Partners
III, secured $455 million in commitments.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)