UPDATE 1-Anglo American plans pay cap after shareholder revolt
* Pensions body says change not radical enough (Updates with reaction)
Feb 4 Low & Bonar PLC : * Steve Good, group chief executive, has informed the board of his
intention to retire * A search
* Pensions body says change not radical enough (Updates with reaction)
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Peru copper mine began strike on Friday * Zinc jumps 1.6 pct (Updates with official prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 13 Copper rose 1 percent on Monday, buoyed mostly by supply disruptions after workers at Peru's top copper miner downed tools indefinitely late last week. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite strike on Friday that halte
* Fed, G20, Dutch elections and potential Article 50 trigger ahead