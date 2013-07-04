July 4 Industrial textiles and fibres maker Low
& Bonar Plc said full-year revenue would rise to 400
million pounds ($610.32 million) as it anticipates a recovery in
the European construction market and a more favourable
euro-to-pound exchange rate in the second half.
"Typically, we are seasonally weighted towards the second
half -- we're now projecting, on an underlying basis, (revenue)
will be 11 percent ahead in this coming second half," Finance
Director Mike Holt told Reuters.
The company, whose products range from carpet backing yarns
to fabrics used in construction, reported a 23 percent slide in
first-half adjusted pretax profit on Thursday due to an
abnormally long winter that hurt sales in Western Europe, its
largest market.
The company said sales fell 5.3 percent in its core Bonar
business, which makes textiles for the civil engineering,
construction and transport industries.
Holt added that the company expected a 10-million-pound
boost to full-year revenue from a more favourable currency
exchange rate.
Low & Bonar reported revenue of 380.5 million pounds last
year.