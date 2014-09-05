LONDON, Sept 5 Low & Bonar Plc

* Since reporting results on 10 July 2014, Group has experienced a drop in demand across its European civil engineering markets.

* Group anticipates sales in this sector will be flat for the year as a whole

* Civil engineering joint venture in Saudi Arabia has continued to suffer a slower than expected order intake as a result of a delay in obtaining a key product certification. A loss of at least £1m is now anticipated for 2014.

* Board anticipates that profit before tax, amortisation and non-recurring items for this year will be in a range of £25.3m, last year's result, to £26.5m