LONDON, Sept 5 Low & Bonar Plc
* Since reporting results on 10 July 2014, Group has
experienced a drop in demand across its European civil
engineering markets.
* Group anticipates sales in this sector will be flat for
the year as a whole
* Civil engineering joint venture in Saudi Arabia has
continued to suffer a slower than expected order intake as a
result of a delay in obtaining a key product certification. A
loss of at least £1m is now anticipated for 2014.
* Board anticipates that profit before tax, amortisation and
non-recurring items for this year will be in a range of £25.3m,
last year's result, to £26.5m
