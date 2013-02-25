BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
Feb 25 Feb 25 Lowes Companies Inc : * RBC raises target price to $43 from $42; rating outperform
* Morgan stanley reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp as of Feb 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lnFbSz) Further company coverage:
* NTN Buzztime - on Feb 28, 2017, entered into third amendment to loan and security agreement that co entered into with east west bank on april 14, 2015