April 19 Lowe's Cos Inc on Thursday
named the head of its store operations to the newly created job
of operations chief, beginning next month.
Rick Damron, 49, has been with the home improvement retailer
since 1981 and becomes COO on May 5, the company said in a
statement. Lowe's also named its executive vice president of
business development, Gregory Bridgeford, to the new position of
chief customer officer.
The company said the appointments were part of its effort to
make Lowe's "a leaner, more nimble" retailer.
In October, Lowe's said it would slow the pace of new store
openings to 10-15 net new stores in North America per year, down
from a previous goal of 30.
