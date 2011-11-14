Nov 14 Lowe's Cos Inc saw its
quarterly profit fall more than 40 percent as the home
improvement retailer keeps losing business to market leader Home
Depot Inc.
Lowe's has been slower to cut costs than Home Depot, whose
sales at stores open a year or more have beaten its rival's for
nine straight quarters.
For the third quarter, the company earned $225 million, or
18 cents a share, compared with $404 million, or 29 cents a
share last year.
Sales increased 2.3 percent to $11.9 billion.
The company earlier said it was closing 20 of its U.S.
locations and eliminating nearly 2,000 jobs, along with slashing
its store-opening plans to improve profitability.
Lowe's shares closed at $23.11 Friday on the New York Stock
Exchange
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)