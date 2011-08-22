* To spend $5 bln on share buybacks over 2-3 yrs
* Sets regular quarterly div $0.14/shr
* Shares rise as much as 3 pct
By Mihir Dalal
BANGALORE, Aug 22 Lowe's Companies Inc
put aside $5 billion to buyback its shares over the next two to
three years, joining a string of companies digging into their
cash reserves to shore up their stocks in a weak economy.
Shares of Lowe's, which is the second largest U.S. home
improvement chain behind Home Depot Inc , rose as much as
3 percent on Monday morning in a broader market rally .
However, it is unclear if the repurchase, which represents
about a fifth of Lowe's current market value, will prop up its
stock that had fallen 23 percent this year through Friday.
The company's stock has taken a hit as many U.S. shoppers
have stayed away from expensive renovations in light of falling
housing prices and homebuilder sentiment remained stuck near
historic lows in August.
Home Depot's announcement of a $1 billion share repurchase
in late March initially boosted the stock, but it is down 15
percent since as home improvement chains found it harder to sell
their wares to homeowners.
U.S. companies are increasingly using their cash to buy back
their own shares, betting on a Wall Street rebound. As of August
11, U.S. companies had bought back $305.2 billion in shares this
year, eclipsing the $300.7 billion total for all of 2010 and
two-and-a-half times the 2009 amount.
Lowe's, which has declared a cash dividend each quarter
since going public in 1961, also set a regular quarterly
dividend of 14 cents a share. It raised its divided by 27
percent in May.
Last week, the retailer reported weaker-than-expected
quarterly sales and cut its fiscal-year outlook for the second
time in three months as homeowners put off big renovations in an
anemic U.S. economy.
(Additional reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore;
Editing by Viraj Nair)