Oct 2, A strategy shift by Lowe's Cos (LOW.N) could help beaten down shares of the world's second-largest home-improvement chain climb nearly 50 percent in the next year, according to a report in Barron's financial newspaper.

Lowe's, which has been consistently underperforming larger rival Home Depot Inc (HD.N) and reported disappointing quarterly sales in August, has said it will shift away from frequent promotions to everyday low prices.

Analysts and investors believe the strategy and an aggressive share buyback program could get Lowe's stock moving in the right direction, according to the Barron's report.

It said Lowe's stock could approach $30 in the next year as sales at its 1,753 stores and earnings climb.

Lowe's shares closed at $19.34 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot, editing by Maureen Bavdek)