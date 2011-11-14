* EPS ex-items $0.35 vs Street's $0.33
* Sales up 2.3 pct at $11.85 bln, tops estimates
* Raises fiscal-year sales outlook slightly
(Adds estimates, same-store sales, outlook, byline)
By Dhanya Skariachan
Nov 14 Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) reported
better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year
revenue outlook, benefiting from sales related to Hurricane
Irene and lower prices.
The retailer, which has consistently underperformed larger
rival Home Depot Inc (HD.N), has slashed their prices
permanently rather than offering temporary discounts, a
strategy that some analysts think is helping the chain win back
some shoppers.
Lowe's net income fell to $225 million, or 18 cents a share
in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $404 million, or 29
cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding charges related to store closings and
discontinued projects, it earned 35 cents a share, beating the
analysts' average estimate of 33 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 2.3 percent to $11.85 billion, while analysts
expected $11.69 billion.
The company nudged is fiscal 2011 sales growth forecast
higher to a range of 2 percent to 3 percent from its August
forecast of 2 percent.
It expects full-year of $1.37 to $1.40 a share, including
charges of 20 cents a share associated with store closings and
discontinued projects.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan in New York and Nivedita
Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)