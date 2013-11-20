Nov 20 Lowe's Companies Inc :
* Reports third quarter sales and earnings results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 same store sales rose 6.2 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $13 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.72 billion
* Sees FY 2013 sales up about 6 percent
* Says raises fiscal year 2013 guidance
* Sees FY earnings per share about $2.15
* Says total sales are expected to increase approximately 6
percent in 2013
* Sees FY same store sales up about 5 percent
* FY earnings per share view $2.19, revenue view $53.10 billion
-- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "home improvement industry is poised for persisting
growth in the fourth
quarter and further acceleration in 2014"
* Earnings before interest and taxes as a percentage of sales
(operating
margin) are expected to increase about 75 basis points in
fiscal 2013
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage