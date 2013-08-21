BRIEF-Gastar Exploration Q4 adj non-gaap loss per share $0.06 excluding items
* Gastar Exploration announces fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results and 2017 guidance
NEW YORK Aug 21 No. 2 home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit and sales on Wednesday as U.S. homeowners encouraged by the housing market recovery spent more on their homes.
Net earnings rose to $941 million, or 88 cents a share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2 from $747 million, or 64 cents a share, a year earlier.
The news came the day after larger rival Home Depot Inc reported strong results, including its first double-digit rise since 1999 in sales at stores open at least a year.
* Scotiabank announces Stephen Hart's retirement and appoints Daniel Moore as chief risk officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, March 9 Foreign institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, are studying investments in the U.S. interstate oil and gas pipeline network as a way to obtain recurring returns in a low interest-rate environment.