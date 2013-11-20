Nov 20 No. 2 home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit and raised its outlook for the current fiscal year on Wednesday as U.S. homeowners encouraged by the housing market recovery spent more on their homes.

Net earnings rose to $499 million, or 47 cents a share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1 from $396 million, or 35 cents a share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 7.3 percent to $12.96 billion. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)