* 1st-qtr same-store sales rise 5.2 pct vs est. 6.1 pct
* Profit $0.70/share vs est. $0.74/share
* Sales $14.13 bln vs est. $14.28 bln
(Recasts to focus on weather, adds CEO comments, details on
margins and inventory levels, updates shares)
By Nandita Bose and Nayan Das
May 20 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No.2 U.S.
home improvement chain by sales, reported lower-than-expected
quarterly earnings on Wednesday as a long, harsh winter hurt
sales growth, sending its shares down more than 5 percent.
Lowe's performance during the first quarter is in sharp
contrast to bigger rival Home Depot Inc whose earnings
handily beat analyst estimates on Tuesday as the company
benefited from higher spending on home improvement after a
severe winter.
Explaining why Lowe's sales were held back during the
quarter, Chief Executive Robert Niblock said the company did not
anticipate the winter to be as long as it was and some of its
spring promotions in stores were offered later than usual.
"Our Spring Black Friday promotions in the Northeast fell
under the second quarter because we felt that would give better
returns on investment in advertising and marketing," Niblock
said in an interview.
He said the company is off to a strong start in seasonal
category sales in the second quarter.
Lowe's total same-store sales rose 5.2 percent in the first
quarter. Analysts on average had expected a 6.1 percent rise,
according to Consensus Metrix.
Lowe's maintained its full-year comparable sales growth
forecast of 4.0-4.5 percent, but the outlook will be hard to
achieve, analysts said.
Lowe's first-quarter performance leaves little room for error
and the road ahead will get tougher for the company as broader
retail sales trends appear somewhat erratic to weak, Janney
Capital Markets analyst David Strasser wrote in a note.
The retailer said it expects pressure on its gross margins in
the second quarter due to additional costs related to shipment
delays at West Coast ports and impact from increased promotions.
Niblock said inventory levels for the second quarter remain
comfortable and Lowe's is exploring other routes for its
shipments in an effort to reduce its exposure to the West Coast
ports in the long term.
Lowe's net income rose to $673 million, or 70 cents per
share, in the quarter ended May 1 from $624 million, or 61 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 5.4 percent to $14.13 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 74 cents per
share and revenue of $14.28 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lowe's shares were trading at $67 before the bell.
Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had risen nearly 58 percent
in the past 12 months, while Home Depot's shares had risen about
47 percent.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Nayan Das in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Andrew Hay)