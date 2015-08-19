Aug 19 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No.2 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 4.5 percent rise in quarterly sales as demand rose for products such as appliances and outdoor power equipment.

The company's net income rose to $1.13 billion, or $1.20 per share, in the second quarter ended July 31 from $1.04 billion, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $17.35 billion from $16.60 billion.

