Feb 24 Lowe's Cos Inc, the world's No.2 home improvement chain by market share, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected 5.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by a recovery in the U.S. housing market.

The company's net sales rose to $13.24 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29 from $12.54 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $13.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lowe's net earnings fell to $11 million, or 1 cent per share, from $450 million, or 46 cents per share, hurt by a $530 million impairment charge as it exited a joint venture in Australia.

Home Depot Inc, Lowe's bigger rival, on Tuesday also reported better-than-expected sales, as the improving housing market and mild weather in the holiday quarter encouraged customers to continue outdoor activities and home renovations. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)