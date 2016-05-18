BRIEF-Corning Inc increases quarterly dividend by 14.8 percent to $0.155per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 14.8 percent to $0.155per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc followed larger rival Home Depot Inc in reporting better-than-expected quarterly sales as strength in the housing market and favorable weather led to strong demand for building and home renovation products.
Net income rose to $884 million, or 98 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 29, from $673 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $15.23 billion from $14.13 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $14.87 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
NEW YORK, Feb 1 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived three private antitrust lawsuits accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co of rigging a market for silver futures contracts traded on COMEX.
* Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters sold with nook tablet 7 due to shock hazard