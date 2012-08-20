* Quarterly earnings 64 cents a share; analysts' view 70
cents
* Sales fall 2 percent to $14.25 billion, missing estimates
* Lowe's cuts full-year earnings view
* Shares down 4.3 percent in early trading
By Dhanya Skariachan
Aug 20 Lowe's Cos Inc reported
weaker-than-expected quarterly sales and earnings and cut its
profit outlook for the year as the world's No. 2 home
improvement chain lost market share to larger rival Home Depot.
The results came just days after Home Depot Inc beat
Wall Street profit estimates with the help of cost controls and
market share gains, and raised its earnings forecast.
Lowe's shares fell 4.3 percent to $26.67 in early trading.
The North Carolina-based company has cut jobs, curbed store
expansion plans and streamlined its supply chain to cut costs
and compete more effectively, but it has yet to see results.
"Lowe's is a turnaround story and it's not turning," said
Colin McGranahan, analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.
It recently decided to offer fewer discounts on expensive
items like appliances, in sync with its bigger plan to offer
"everyday low prices" rather than promotions. The move has
driven some shoppers away.
Analysts also said other initiatives, such as a credit card
discount program, have hurt margins more than they have helped
sales.
"The biggest disappointment was the margins. They lowered
some prices, they offered a 5 percent discount on their credit
cards, and it doesn't look like they got any traction yet,"
McGranahan said.
Gross margin fell to 33.9 percent in the latest quarter from
34.5 percent a year earlier.
Sales suffered in the traditionally strong second quarter,
which ended on Aug. 3, as unseasonably warm weather early in the
year pulled some demand into the first quarter.
Sales at Lowe's stores open at least a year fell 0.4
percent, including a 0.2 percent decrease for the U.S. business,
the 13th straight quarter that the company trailed Home Depot in
same-store sales.
"Lowe's inability to drive sales despite discounting remains
a concern," Janney analyst David Strasser said in a research
note.
Net earnings fell to $747 million, or 64 cents a share, from
$830 million, or 64 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected 70 cents a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 2 percent to $14.25 billion, while analysts had
expected $14.46 billion.
Lowe's, which has stores in the United States, Canada and
Mexico, now expects flat sales for the fiscal year ending Feb.
1. It forecast earnings of $1.64 a share, down from a May
forecast of $1.73 to $1.83.