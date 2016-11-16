BRIEF-Papa Murphy's reports 2017 development incentive programs
* Papa Murphy's announces 2017 development incentive programs
Nov 16 Lowe's Cos Inc reported a smaller-than-expected increase in third-quarter sales, as fewer customers visited its stores in August and September, sending its shares down 4.75 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.
The No. 2 U.S. home improvement chain's net sales rose to $15.74 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $14.36 billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $15.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at Lowe's stores open more than 13 months rose 2.7 percent, less than the 3.2 percent-growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Lowe's net income fell to $379 million, or 43 cents per share, from $736 million, or 80 cents per share.
The latest quarter included non-cash pre-tax charges of $462 million related to the wind down of a joint venture, write-offs for canceled projects and impairments related to reassessment of its Orchard Supply Hardware business. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Papa Murphy's announces 2017 development incentive programs
* American river bankshares reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Change healthcare announces delivery of conditional notices of redemption for all of its outstanding 11.00pct senior notes due 2019, 11.25pct senior notes due 2020 and 6.00pct senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: