BRIEF-Banc Of California appoints Kirk Wycoff as director
Kirk Wycoff appointed as Banc Of California director
NEW YORK, Aug. 10 The initial public offering of Loyalty Alliance Enterprise Corp has been postponed due to market conditions, an underwriter said.
No further information was immediately available. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin)
ICC provides operational update, including successful transition to new state-of-the-art facility and ramp-up of its recreational cannabis production
* Imation corp. Announces name change to Glassbridge Enterprises, Inc. And reverse stock split