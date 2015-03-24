March 24 Drug developer Lpath Inc said its experimental drug to treat renal cell carcinoma, the most common form of kidney cancer, failed in a mid-stage trial.

Patients taking the drug, Asonep, did not show significant survival rates without the disease worsening.

Lpath shares were down 39 percent in after-market trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)