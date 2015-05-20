(Adds details, shares)
May 20 Drug developer Lpath Inc said it
would cut jobs and costs after its experimental eye drug failed
a mid-stage study in patients with wet age-related macular
degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the elderly.
The biotechnology company's shares fell nearly 71 percent to
$0.50 in premarket trading on Wednesday.
Lpath, which had about 25 employees as of March 1, according
to a regulatory filing, also said it would re-evaluate its
research and development programs.
The cost-saving initiatives are likely to significantly
decrease Lpath's annualized cash expenditures and shore up
enough funds for its drug discovery and development activities
through June 30, 2016, the San Diego-based company said.
Lpath's drug, iSONEP, did not show a statistically
significant improvement in visual clarity in patients who had
not realized enough benefit from prior treatments, the company
said.
The company suffered a similar blow in March, when its
kidney cancer drug failed a mid-stage trial.
At the time, Lpath said it would look at exploring other
opportunities where the drug may have "the best chance of
success".
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Simon Jennings)