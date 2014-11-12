Nov 12 LPKF

* Says renewed growth expected for LPKF in 2015 following revision of 2014 forecast

* 9M revenues 80 million eur

* 9M EBIT 7.6 million eur

* Revenue in 2015 is estimated at eur 128 million - 136 million while the EBIT margin is estimated at 12% - 15%

* Continues to expect revenue growth at an annual average of at least 10% in the following years, ebit margin of 15% - 17%