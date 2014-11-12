Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 12 LPKF
* Says renewed growth expected for LPKF in 2015 following revision of 2014 forecast
* 9M revenues 80 million eur
* 9M EBIT 7.6 million eur
* Revenue in 2015 is estimated at eur 128 million - 136 million while the EBIT margin is estimated at 12% - 15%
* Continues to expect revenue growth at an annual average of at least 10% in the following years, ebit margin of 15% - 17% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)