FRANKFURT, July 8 LPKF, a German maker of laser-based production equipment, cut its sales forecast for the year, saying it might not turn a profit because orders from antenna manufacturers are significantly lower than expected.

LPKF now expects revenue in the range of 90-110 million euros ($99-$121 million) for 2015, down from a previous forecast of 128-136 million.

"The company needs revenue of just under 100 million euros to break even," it added.

"The currently weak business with laser direct structuring (LDS) systems stems from surplus capacity at antenna manufacturers that arose as a consequence of the strong sales of LDS systems in the years 2010 to 2013."

