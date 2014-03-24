FRANKFURT, March 24 LPKF Laser & Electronics AG : * Says boosted revenue year on year by 13%, from EUR 115.1 million to EUR 129.7

million * Says at EUR 23.2 million, (EBIT) were also higher than the previous year's

figure of EUR 20.4 million * Confirms its forecast and expects the LPKF Group to generate revenue of EUR

132 million to EUR 140 million for 2014 * Says a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share to be paid for 2013