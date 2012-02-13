Feb 13 A unit of LPL Investment Holdings
Inc, the top U.S. independent brokerage, must pay
nearly $1.37 million to two investors who alleged the company
engaged in civil fraud and elder abuse related to real estate
investments, according to a ruling on Friday.
The investors, Heinrich and Araceli Hardt, filed the claim
in early 2011, seeking $8 million from LPL and two other
independent brokerages, according to a ruling by Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel in San Diego,
California. The panel found LPL liable in the case and awarded
the investors $1.37 million.
It dismissed the claims against the other brokerages in
December.
FINRA arbitrators did not provide a reason for their
decision, which is typical of arbitration awards.
An LPL spokesman declined to immediately comment.
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Richard Chang)