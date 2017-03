May 21 * Finra says lpl financial llc to pay $9 million for systemic email failures,

misstatements * Finra says lpl was fined $7.5 million, and ordered to establish $1.5 million

fund to compensate brokerage customer claimants * Finra says that from 2007-2013, lpl's email review and retention systems

failed at least 35 times * Finra says lpl neither admitted nor denied charges in agreeing to settle