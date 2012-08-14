Aug 14 LPL Financial, the largest U.S.
independent broker-dealer by revenue, just got a little bigger
after landing a Birmingham, Alabama-based wealth management
practice with $1 billion in client assets.
Bridgeworth Financial, a registered investment advisory
firm, said on Tuesday it left Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp to
form its own independent practice affiliated with LPL. The 16
advisers at Bridgeworth had an annual production of about $5.2
million last year.
"We're seeing a growing flight to quality happening in the
independent channel," Bill Morrissey, LPL's executive vice
president of business development, said in an interview about
the new additions. "Not just large individual advisers, but also
groups of advisers like Bridgeworth are looking to make a
change."
Bridgeworth also got a boost from a recent merger with
PinOak Advisors LLC, an independent financial advisory practice.
The deal adds advisers Jeris Burns and David LeCompte, as well
as senior investment strategist Pete McCarn to the firm. Burns
and LeCompte joined LPL via Bridgeworth.
The addition of Bridgeworth to LPL comes after LPL announced
earlier this month its partnership with Advantage Financial
Group, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based partnership of advisers who
manage about $2 billion in client assets.
Boston-based LPL provides brokerage, clearing and other
professional services to roughly 13,000 self-employed brokers
and advisers. In the second quarter, the firm generated $908
million in revenue from brokers overseeing $353 billion in
client assets.
LPL has grown by adding individual advisers and teams, as
well as larger independent practices like Bridgeworth, to its
broker-dealer platform.
Morrissey said consolidation in the industry, as well as
deteriorating margins at bigger firms and changes in the
industry's regulatory environment have acted as catalysts for
adviser movement into the independent space.
"Our recruiting volume has been quite steady," Morrissey
said.