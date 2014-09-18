Sept 18 LPL Financial, the largest U.S.
independent broker-dealer by sales force, said it added an
independent financial advisory group to its network.
StreamSong Advisors, which managed more than $1.2 billion in
assets as of December, is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with
another office in Detroit.
StreamSong targets a clientele with at least $500,000 in
investable assets. The six-member team, including two advisers,
plans to offer advisory services for private clients and
ultra-high-net-worth households.
The team has experience in mergers and acquisitions, and in
taxes and estate planning.
Boston-based LPL Financial is a subsidiary of LPL Financial
Holdings Inc.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)