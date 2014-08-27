NEW YORK Aug 27 LPL Financial, the largest U.S.
independent broker-dealer by sales force, said Wednesday it
added an independent registered investment advisory group based
in Wisconsin to its network.
Freedom Wealth Alliance has five brokers managing $225
million in client assets. Kurt Rozman, president of the firm,
said that joining LPL's network will enable the firm to hire
more advisers.
Rozman said he is focused on attracting advisers who manage
around $50 million in client assets, a group that many larger
brokerages overlook because those advisers produce less revenue
for the firm than advisers with more assets under management.
Boston-based LPL Financial is a subsidiary of the parent
company LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPL provides
brokerage, clearing and other professional services like trading
technology to roughly 13,700 self-employed advisers and about
720 financial institutions.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)