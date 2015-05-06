UPDATE 2-All aboard: American Airlines takes $200 mln stake in China Southern
* Deal means China's big 3 airlines have foreign stakeholders
May 6 LPL Financial Holdings Inc must pay $11.7 million for "widespread supervisory failures," including sales of a risky type of exchange traded fund and other complex securities, the Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog said on Wednesday.
The "supervisory breakdowns" also included the firm's lax surveillance of trading in customer accounts, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said.
LPL neither admitted nor denied FINRA's allegations, the regulator said. The $11.7 million sanction includes repayment of $1.7 million to certain customers, FINRA said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Deal means China's big 3 airlines have foreign stakeholders
TORONTO, March 27 Unitholders of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust have approved the takeover of the company by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the situation.