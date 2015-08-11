Aug 11 LPL Financial LLC said on Tuesday
financial adviser Michael Palace has joined Gladstone Wealth
Group from Wells Fargo Advisors.
Gladstone Wealth Group is an independent wealth management
firm that provides fee-based business through Private Portfolio
Partners, a registered investment adviser supported by LPL.
Palace, a 25-year industry veteran, also joined LPL's
broker-dealer platform for his commission-based business. He had
managed about $130 million in client assets as of April 30,
previously.
LPL Financial is a subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc
, a U.S. brokerage firm that sells products and services
through more than 14,000 independent brokers.
Wells Fargo could not be immediately reached for
confirmation on Palace's departure.
