Aug 11 LPL Financial LLC said on Tuesday financial adviser Michael Palace has joined Gladstone Wealth Group from Wells Fargo Advisors.

Gladstone Wealth Group is an independent wealth management firm that provides fee-based business through Private Portfolio Partners, a registered investment adviser supported by LPL.

Palace, a 25-year industry veteran, also joined LPL's broker-dealer platform for his commission-based business. He had managed about $130 million in client assets as of April 30, previously.

LPL Financial is a subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc , a U.S. brokerage firm that sells products and services through more than 14,000 independent brokers.

Wells Fargo could not be immediately reached for confirmation on Palace's departure. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)