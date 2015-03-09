March 9 LPL Financial LLC, the broker-dealer
unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, said it added Tim
Knepp and Matthew Peterson to its research team.
Knepp joins as executive vice president, chief investment
strategist and chief wealth officer, while Peterson has been
appointed senior vice president and chief wealth strategist.
Knepp will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina and
Peterson in Boston.
Knepp was most recently senior vice president and chief
investment officer at Savos Investments, previously known as
Genworth Financial Asset Management.
Peterson joins from GM Advisory Group, an employee-owned
investment manager, where he was director of strategy and
research.
