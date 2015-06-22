June 22 Broker dealer LPL Financial LLC, a unit
of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, appointed Tom Gooley
managing director of service, trading and operations, effective
June 25.
Gooley joins from Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association
- College Retirement Equities Fund (TIAA-CREF), where he most
recently served as senior managing director and chief risk
officer of the retirement and individual financial services
division, LPL said.
He has also worked at Morgan Stanley and Goldman
Sachs Group Inc.
At LPL, Gooley will be responsible for leading the service,
trading and operations organizations and also for driving
strategy, governance and execution of the firm's business
process outsourcing activities in India.
He will report to Mark Casady, LPL's chairman and chief
executive, and serve as a member of the firm's management
committee.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)