June 22 Broker dealer LPL Financial LLC, a unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, appointed Tom Gooley managing director of service, trading and operations, effective June 25.

Gooley joins from Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association - College Retirement Equities Fund (TIAA-CREF), where he most recently served as senior managing director and chief risk officer of the retirement and individual financial services division, LPL said.

He has also worked at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

At LPL, Gooley will be responsible for leading the service, trading and operations organizations and also for driving strategy, governance and execution of the firm's business process outsourcing activities in India.

He will report to Mark Casady, LPL's chairman and chief executive, and serve as a member of the firm's management committee.