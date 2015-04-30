NEW YORK, April 30 LPL Financial Holdings, parent of the largest U.S. independent brokerage firm, reported adjusted first-quarter profit of $63.1 million, down 7.2 percent from a year earlier on lower-than-expected revenue.

Its adjusted profit of 64 cents a share beat the consensus analyst estimate of 62 cents, as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue of $1.11 billion missed the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion, but marketing expenses and compensation to the 14,036 brokers who contract with LPL for products and business services were lower than expected.

Shareholder benefits from share repurchases and business expansion were offset by $11 million of regulatory costs relating to sales violations, a weakness that has plagued LPL for the past two years.

"While regulatory charges this quarter continued to create a headwind on margin expansion, we have made significant progress on some of our largest historical matters," Chairman and Chief Executive Mark Casady said in a prepared statement.

The company repeated that it expects 2015 revenue growth of between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Bernadette Baum)