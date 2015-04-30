NEW YORK, April 30 LPL Financial Holdings,
parent of the largest U.S. independent brokerage firm, reported
adjusted first-quarter profit of $63.1 million, down 7.2 percent
from a year earlier on lower-than-expected revenue.
Its adjusted profit of 64 cents a share beat the consensus
analyst estimate of 62 cents, as compiled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. Revenue of $1.11 billion missed the consensus estimate
of $1.13 billion, but marketing expenses and compensation to the
14,036 brokers who contract with LPL for products and business
services were lower than expected.
Shareholder benefits from share repurchases and business
expansion were offset by $11 million of regulatory costs
relating to sales violations, a weakness that has plagued LPL
for the past two years.
"While regulatory charges this quarter continued to create a
headwind on margin expansion, we have made significant progress
on some of our largest historical matters," Chairman and Chief
Executive Mark Casady said in a prepared statement.
The company repeated that it expects 2015 revenue growth of
between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Bernadette Baum)