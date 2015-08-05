(Adds comments from LPL executives)

By Jed Horowitz

NEW YORK Aug 5 LPL Financial Holdings Inc , the biggest independent U.S. broker, reported higher second-quarter earnings on Wednesday as expenses fell on lower payouts to brokers.

Net income rose to $50.2 million, or 52 cents a share, from $43.1 million, or 42 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding special items, the profit translated to 65 cents a share - a penny above estimates from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

LPL, which in recent years has incurred high fines and regulatory expenses related to sales techniques of its more than 14,100 brokers, said net revenue was flat at $1.09 billion, despite a 4 percent jump in client assets.

Sales of high-commission products such as annuities and real estate investment trust were slow due to low interest rates and other macro trends, and should remain weak through the rest of the year, Chairman and Chief Executive Mark Casady said on a conference call with analysts. He also said that traditional stock sales are falling because the market is ending its extended bull run.

Shares of LPL were off 6.1 percent to $45.18 in late morning trading.

To offset declines in commission revenue, LPL has been encouraging brokers to sell more advisory accounts, which charge fees based on money customers hold in their accounts rather than on transactions. The company, whose brokers are contract workers rather than full-time employees, gathered $4.3 billion for such accounts in the three months ended June 30, 2015.

It also is lowering fees on its two main advisory products beginning next year in attempt to grow assets. The advisory account trend is strong industry-wide since the accounts are more profitable and more reliable sources of revenue than traditional commission-based accounts.

Investors should focus more on the growth of advisory assets than on overall profit to gauge the company's success in its advisory initiative, acting chief financial officer Tom Lux said in an interview with Reuters. That's because of accounting rules that do not allow LPL to record independent advisers' management fee on its bottom line.

For the first time in two years, Casady forecast that LPL's regulatory expenses have peaked and will fall beginning in 2016. The company has hired dozens of compliance professionals, rebuilt its sales monitoring technology and paid more than $50 million in fines and customer restitution in the past two years.

LPL is building its cash reserves in order to buy smaller brokerage firms and to hire brokers whose firms go out of business due to the U.S. Department of Labor's proposed fiduciary rule, Casady said. The rule would prohibit brokers from charging commissions on many investment products sold for customers' 401(k) plans and other retirement accounts.

LPL's brokerage force grew a lower-than-average 2.1 percent from a year ago to 14,130. About 50 who produced revenue of less than $20,000 annually were asked to leave, Casady said. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Frances Kerry)