BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics announces closing of $5 mln revolving line of credit
Oct 30 LPL Financial Holdings Inc reported an 11.6 percent drop in quarterly profit as the brokerage faced more regulatory fines.
Net income fell to $33.3 million, or 33 cents per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $37.6 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company warned last week it spent $23 million in regulatory expenses in the third quarter, far exceeding the $5 million of regulatory fines and restitution that it had earlier forecast. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017
* Delta Air Lines - offering $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.875% notes due 2020 and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.625% notes due 2022