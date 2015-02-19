Feb 19 LPL Financial Holdings Inc reported a 9.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher advisory and brokerage assets.

Net income rose to $48.5 million, or 49 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $44.4 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Advisory and brokerage assets rose 8.4 percent to $475.1 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)