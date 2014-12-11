(Corrects headline, story to say suspended products are
sponsored by American Realty Capital Properties and are not
REITs)
NEW YORK Dec 10 LPL Financial Holdings
, the largest independent broker-dealer in the United
States, has not reinstated sales of investment products
sponsored by American Realty Capital Properties
affiliates, LPL Chairman and CEO Mark Casady said on Wednesday.
LPL and scores of other brokerage firms suspended sales of
RCS-related alternative investments when American Realty Capital
Properties reported a $23 million accounting error on Oct. 29.
