(Corrects headline, story to say suspended products are
sponsored by American Realty Capital Properties and are not
REITs)
NEW YORK Dec 10 LPL Financial Holdings
, the largest independent broker-dealer in the United
States, has not reinstated sales of investment products
sponsored by American Realty Capital Properties
affiliates, LPL Chairman and CEO Mark Casady said on Wednesday.
LPL and scores of other brokerage firms suspended sales of
business development companies, private real estate investment
trusts and other illiquid investment products sponsored by
American Realty Capital and its affilates after ARCP reported a
$23 million accounting error on Oct. 29. The brokerages had
bought some of the products through RCS Capital Corp.
American Realty Capital Properties and RCS Capital are
separate companies, but were both founded by REIT entrepreneur
Nicholas Schorsch. He also controls a separate management
company that pays the salaries of several RCS executives.
RCS executives insist their company is unaffected by
American Realty Capital Properties' problems, adding that they
are winning back the confidence of brokerage firms in their
sales network.
On Monday, RCS said about 25 percent of the approximately
280 suspended selling agreements have been reinstated, but it
did not name the firms that re-upped.
Casady on Wednesday said the products LPL suspended were
created by a subsidiary of American Realty Capital called Cole
Capital. RCS had planned to buy Cole, but backed out of the deal
when ARCP disclosed its accounting error.
"(Cole products) remain on suspension until we have further
information as to what's happened there," he told investors at a
conference sponsored by Goldman Sachs.
LPL officials did not return calls for comment on reports
that the products were not REITs, but three mutual funds and a
BDC called the Sierra Income Fund.
A spokesman for RCS said that clearing businesses owned by
Charles Schwab Corp and Fidelity Investments that work
with thousands of individual brokers and advisers have
reinstated their sales agreements.
In addition to distributing alternative investments, RCS owns
eight independent broker-dealers that work directly with retail
investors. Some of those firms suspended selling agreements with
their parent, and the RCS spokesman would not comment on the
number of agreements sourced through those firms or how many of
them have been reinstated.
Shares of RCAP have fallen by more than 40 percent since the
American Realty Capital Properties announcement at the end of
October.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Phil Berlowitz)