Feb 12 LPL Financial Holdings Inc's fast-growing network firm, Stratos Wealth Partners, acquired a financial advisory firm and transitioned it to LPL's platform.

LPL said Ellsworth Private Wealth Management supported $200 million in client assets.

Ellsworth's advisers, Tim Clepper, Kelly Kuennen and Max Schindler, have more than 40 years of combined industry experience.

Based in Hudson, Ohio, Ellsworth primarily serves high net worth individuals, families and businesses.

Stratos provides independent investment advice and is affiliated with LPL to offer securities.

Beachwood, Ohio-based Stratos added nearly 30 advisers last year, bringing its total to around 180 financial advisers in 21 states who partner with Stratos for business and strategic support. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)