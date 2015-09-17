Sept 17 In a sign of the growing importance of regulation and compliance at independent brokerages, LPL Financial Group is splitting its regulatory affairs group in half and hiring another former Wall Street regulator to help run the department.

Emily Gordy, a former enforcement executive at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), will run the part of the firm's legal group that deals with regulatory inquiries and investigations, the company confirmed on Thursday.

Gordy will work alongside James Shorris, another former FINRA enforcement executive who joined LPL in 2011, who will focus on advising the firm's executives on regulatory issues.

LPL is the biggest independent broker-dealer in the United States.

Gordy and Shorris will each have the title of executive vice president and deputy general counsel for regulatory affairs. Each lawyer is to oversee about 15 people in the growing regulatory affairs department, according to a source familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)