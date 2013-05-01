May 2 LPL Financial Holdings Inc said
on Wednesday it added Florida-based Ingham Retirement Group to
its broker-dealer platform, expanding its network of independent
advisers in the region.
Ingham, an independent investment advisory firm with roughly
$1.5 billion in assets under administration, focuses on
retirement plan consulting and has worked on more than 7,600
benefit plans across the United States.
Boston-based LPL provides brokerage, clearing and other
professional services to roughly 13,300 self-employed advisers
and about 700 financial institutions.
Ingham, headquartered in Miami, has 12 investment advisers
in its team of 50 members, which also includes actuaries,
attorneys, accountants, fiduciary analysts and compliance
administrators. The firm was founded in 1972. It is led by
Kenneth Ingham, president and chief executive officer.
The firm is part of the Alliance Benefit Group LLC, a
network of independently owned retirement plan consulting,
investment advisory, health and welfare consulting firms.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay and
Jan Paschal)