May 14 LPL Financial, the largest independent U.S. broker-dealer by total revenue, has added a team of advisers who managed more than $560 million in client assets.

The Botsford Group, founded by veteran adviser Erin Botsford, joined LPL last week from Iowa-based brokerage DeWaay Financial Network LLC. The 17-person Botsford team, which has offices in both Frisco, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia, includes seven wealth advisers and Botsford as president.

Botsford, a more than two decade industry veteran, said she was drawn to LPL in her most recent move because of the size and scale of the firm among independent broker-dealers.

"I've had many different firms on my radar screen, but none as big and robust as LPL," Botsford said in an interview on Monday.

After publishing her book, "The Big Retirement Risk," earlier this year about managing wealth in retirement, Botsford said her team had received an influx of prospective client inquiries, which led her to begin looking for a firm that could handle the growth in her book of business.

"It's been overwhelming in such a good sense," she said.

Botsford, who started her career in 1989 at A.G. Edwards & Sons, moved into the independent space in 1995. Her client base includes individuals who are primarily at or near retirement age.

Botsford was previously named to Barron's list of top 100 women advisers and Barron's top 100 independent advisers.

LPL Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Investment Holdings Inc, has about 12,900 financial advisers in its network. So far this year, LPL has added advisers who managed at least $1.4 billion in client assets at their previous firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)