Japan's Nikkei edges down, set for weekly drop
* Land deal scandal caps upside in Japanese equities - analysts
Nov 24 LPL Financial Holdings Inc, the biggest independent broker-dealer in the United States, elected H. Paulett Eberhart to its board and its audit committee.
Eberhart was granted 1,410 restricted shares of the company on Nov. 21, her date of election, LPL said.
Eberhart will also be on the board and serve on the audit committee of the company's unit LPL Financial LLC.
Eberhart joins from CDI Corp where she was president and CEO from 2011 to 2014, LPL Financial LLC said. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
* Land deal scandal caps upside in Japanese equities - analysts
MEXICO CITY, March 16 Antitrust measures announced last week that would split up Carlos Slim's America Movil and open its fixed line network to competition may help Mexico's dominant telecommunications provider reduce labor costs, according to a labor union spokesman.
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.