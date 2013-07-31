Linde sees interest in assets it may have to sell
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
July 31 LPL Financial Holdings Inc reported a 14 percent rise in second quarter profit as it earned more revenue from commissions and advisory services.
Net income rose to $45.1 million, or 42 cents per share, from $39.5 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
The largest U.S. independent brokerage network said net revenue for the quarter was up 12 percent to $1.02 billion.
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
* General Wireless Operations Inc. commences voluntary chapter 11 proceeding
* Era Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results