July 31 LPL Financial Holdings Inc reported a 14 percent rise in second quarter profit as it earned more revenue from commissions and advisory services.

Net income rose to $45.1 million, or 42 cents per share, from $39.5 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

The largest U.S. independent brokerage network said net revenue for the quarter was up 12 percent to $1.02 billion.