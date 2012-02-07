* LPL swings to a profit after a year-earlier loss
* Adjusted earnings short of expectations
* Volatility, uncertainty weigh on investors
Feb 7 LPL Investment Holdings Inc
, the top U.S. independent brokerage, on Tuesday
reported a fourth-quarter profit after a year-earlier loss, but
the results fell short of expectations as volatility and
economic worries weighed on investors.
Boston-based LPL, which sells technology, clearing and other
services to an army of self-employed brokers, reported
fourth-quarter profit of $39.4 million, or 35 cents a share,
compared with a loss of $116 million, or $1.20 a share, in the
year-earlier period.
Excluding certain charges and other items, LPL earned 44
cents a share, shy of the 46 cent average analyst estimate
compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net revenue rose 1.1 percent to $828.7 million, which also
fell short of the consensus forecast of $876 million.
Among experienced advisers, same-store-sales growth slowed
to less than 1 percent for the fourth quarter, "reflecting a
shift caused by sustained market volatility and pronounced
economic uncertainty," LPL Chief Executive Mark Casady said in a
statement.
Total advisory and brokerage assets increased 4.4 percent
during the quarter, but growth in advisers was muted by LPL's
integration of a previous acquisition, UVEST.
LPL said it added 172 new advisers during the fourth
quarter, offset by the loss of 124 advisers due to the UVEST
conversion. The firm ended 2011 with 12,857 advisers ,
up 3.2 percent over 12 months.
(Reporting By Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Walden Siew and
Richard Chang)