* LPL swings to a profit after a year-earlier loss
* Adjusted earnings short of expectations
* Volatility, uncertainty weigh on investors
By Joseph A. Giannone
Feb 7 LPL Investment Holdings Inc
, the top U.S. independent brokerage, on Tuesday
reported a fourth-quarter profit after a year-earlier loss, but
the results fell short of expectations as volatility and
economic worries slowed trading activity.
Boston-based LPL, which sells technology, clearing and other
services to an army of self-employed brokers, reported
fourth-quarter profit of $39.4 million, or 35 cents a share,
compared with a loss of $116 million, or $1.20 a share, in the
year-earlier period.
Excluding charges and other items, adjusted earnings rose
9.3 percent to $48.8 million, or 44 cents a share, shy
of the 46 cent average estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net revenue rose 1.1 percent to $828.7 million, which also
fell short of the consensus forecast of $876 million. Among
experienced advisers, "same-store-sales" growth slowed to less
than 1 percent for the fourth quarter.
"Despite a very strong year, we experienced softness in
the fourth quarter driven by ongoing market volatility and
uncertainty in the global economy," LPL Chief Executive Mark
Casady said on a conference call after the closing bell
Tuesday.
LPL said its clientele of individual of investors took
a more cautious view of the markets, as reflected by increased
cash holdings and fewer trades. Fourth-quarter commission
revenue fell 5.2 percent compared to the prior year period.
And though 2012 is only a few weeks old, LPL said
individual investor sentiment has showed some signs of
improving.
"We feel very positive about the beginning of this year
as a result of markets improving, and consumers feeling more
comfortable going back to their investment programs," Casady
said.
At the same time, LPL said its expenses, which
typically fall when trading volumes fall, rose faster than
expected because of higher deferred compensation and stock-based
pay. The firm, known as Linsco/Private Ledger until its 2005
leveraged buyout, also continued investing in technology
upgrades and providing loans to brokers launching their own
firms.
Looking ahead, Chief Financial Officer Robert Moore
told Reuters expenses would likely stay close to fourth-quarter
levels for the rest of this year, though LPL expects revenue
growth to pick up, fueled by recent takeovers and recruits,
improvements to its technology and more robust markets.
Total advisory and brokerage assets increased 4.4 percent to
$330 billion during the quarter, b ut its growth in advisers
- an important barometer for LPL - was muted by its
integration of a previous broker acquisition, UVEST.
LPL said it added 172 new advisers during the fourth
quarter, offset by the loss of 124 advisers due to the UVEST
conversion. The firm ended 2011 with 12,857 advisers ,
up 3.2 percent over 12 months, fueled by 549 net new
adviser recruits .
The pipeline of new broker recruits has expanded so far
this year, Moore said, though he characterized the increase as a
return to more normalized levels. Broker movement surged in 2008
and 2009, when the world's biggest banks nearly collapsed, and
then slowed to below-normal levels for the past two years.
The company also disclosed Tuesday that it recently
renewed a brokerage, clearing and custody services relationship
with AXA Advisors, a unit of French insurance giant AXA SA with
4,000 advisers.
Independent brokers, unlike those employed by firms
like Merrill Lynch, own their practices and pay their own
expenses. However, these brokers often keep 90 percent of the
commissions and fees they generate, compared with 40 to 50
percent at a traditional firm.
(Reporting By Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Walden Siew and
Richard Chang)