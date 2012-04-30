Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
(Corrects Friday closing price to $36.98 from $38.94)
* Expects to pay regular divs of up to $0.12/shr
* Declares special dividend of $2/shr
* Shareholders Hellman & Friedman, TPG Capital to sell 14.5 mln shares
* Q1 adj EPS $0.56 vs est $0.54
April 30 Private equity-backed LPL Investment Holdings Inc, the top U.S. independent brokerage, declared a special dividend of $2 per share on Monday, and said it would begin regular quarterly payouts in the second half of 2012.
Boston-based LPL, which sells technology, clearing and other services to self-employed brokers, said it expected to pay regular quarterly dividends, initially up to 12 cents a share, or 48 cents a share annually, beginning in the second half.
Separately, the company said its principal shareholders Hellman & Friedman and TPG Capital would sell 14.5 million shares in a secondary offering.
For the first quarter, LPL posted a profit of $41.2 million or 37 cents a share, down from $49.0 million, or 43 cents a share, a year ago, primarily due to charges related to debt refinancing.
Excluding certain non-cash charges, the company earned 56 cents a share, topping analysts' estimates of a profit of 54 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose about 3 percent to $901.3 million. Analysts had expected revenue of $890.5 million.
Advisory assets in LPL's fee-based platforms rose 11.1 percent to $110.8 billion. Total advisory and brokerage assets were up 7.3 percent to $354.1 billion.
Shares of the company closed at $36.98 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange, is considering passing along to clients part of the cost savings from the acquisition of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados.